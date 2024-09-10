LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Acquires Shares of 20,000 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $99.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.06.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

