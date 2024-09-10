LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Acquires 67,679 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1,224.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,679 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $5,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tobam bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.36.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $84.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.17 and its 200 day moving average is $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.1373 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

