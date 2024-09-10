Lane & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Lane & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Altria Group by 120.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,762,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,201,000 after buying an additional 4,789,788 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,803,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,742,000 after acquiring an additional 919,058 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,418,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,211,000 after acquiring an additional 805,051 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Altria Group by 415.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 984,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,935,000 after acquiring an additional 793,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Altria Group by 1,712.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 820,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,811,000 after acquiring an additional 775,681 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Barclays increased their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.
Altria Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $54.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.15. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $54.95.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Altria Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.01%.
Altria Group Profile
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.
