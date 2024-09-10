Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Maxim Group raised their target price on Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Lakeland Industries Price Performance

LAKE stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.57. The company had a trading volume of 110,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,500. Lakeland Industries has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average of $19.98.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.61). Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $38.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lakeland Industries will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Lakeland Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 168,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 37.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 35.8% in the second quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 19,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 47.0% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 18,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

Further Reading

