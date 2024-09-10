Komodo (KMD) Trading Up 1.6% This Week

Komodo (KMD) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000436 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $33.71 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00051639 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00037518 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00014448 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,398,562 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

