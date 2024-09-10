KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 30.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $478,000. Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Argus raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 1.9 %

KKR opened at $118.46 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.72 and a 12 month high of $128.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $105.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.10.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.