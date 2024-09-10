Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Holdings Lifted by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 618,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,421 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $12,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 165,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.3% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 13,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.2% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 27,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

NYSE KMI traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $21.08. The company had a trading volume of 423,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,829,673. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average is $19.49. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $21.86.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 104.55%.

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $534,841.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,841.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,261,400.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

