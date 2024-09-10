Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.21.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $23.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.51. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $23.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.87 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 337,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,473.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimco Realty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 167,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 102,300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 180,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 74,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,267,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,162,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931,013 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $4,181,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Kimco Realty by 232.9% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 435,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 304,900 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

