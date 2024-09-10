Kava (KAVA) Price Down 2.3% This Week

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One Kava token can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000528 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $325.15 million and approximately $8.05 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00041821 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00013663 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007169 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,745 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

