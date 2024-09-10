Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $80.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $76.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.21.

JCI stock opened at $68.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $75.36.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,364.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,245 shares of company stock worth $295,442. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.6% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

