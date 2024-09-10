Jet Protocol 1-Day Volume Reaches $33.67 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 44.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $85,007.62 and approximately $33.67 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 76.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00009142 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00013341 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,738.01 or 1.00006792 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007902 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007828 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00009 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $45.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

