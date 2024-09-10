iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Acquired by Redwood Financial Network Corp

Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $139.41 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $100.84 and a 12-month high of $158.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.74.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.