iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Increased by Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 180.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 904,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 581,689 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 8.0% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owned 0.12% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $96,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $110.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.02. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $120.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

