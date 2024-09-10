iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank owned 0.08% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $5,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 86,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,778,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 78,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,671,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBB opened at $144.53 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $150.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.08.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

