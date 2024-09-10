io.net (IO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $160.28 Million

io.net (IO) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 10th. One io.net token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.69 or 0.00002929 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, io.net has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. io.net has a market cap of $160.28 million and approximately $43.66 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About io.net

io.net launched on June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. io.net’s official website is io.net. io.net’s official message board is ionet.medium.com. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet.

io.net Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “io.net (IO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. io.net has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 120,286,834 in circulation. The last known price of io.net is 1.63866067 USD and is up 5.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $47,198,810.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://io.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as io.net directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire io.net should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy io.net using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

