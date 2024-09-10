Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.31

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.31 and last traded at $19.65, with a volume of 181329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTLA. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.58.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average is $24.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.77.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.68 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,595,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,514,000 after purchasing an additional 606,507 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,093,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,168,000 after buying an additional 746,263 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 19.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,300,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,494,000 after acquiring an additional 371,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,648,000 after acquiring an additional 98,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,074,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,563,000 after acquiring an additional 83,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

