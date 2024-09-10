InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

InspireMD Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSPR opened at $2.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51. InspireMD has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 62.02% and a negative net margin of 388.67%. The company had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that InspireMD will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

InspireMD Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in InspireMD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in InspireMD during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of InspireMD by 266.4% during the second quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 2,513,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after buying an additional 1,827,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

