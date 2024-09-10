Insider Selling: Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CEO Sells 10,423 Shares of Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) CEO Noah H. Glass sold 10,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $51,072.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 312,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,725.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of OLO stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.75. 529,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.65 million, a P/E ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96. Olo Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $6.84.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $70.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.79 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of OLO in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of OLO from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OLO by 419.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 306,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 247,194 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in OLO in the 1st quarter valued at $1,038,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in OLO by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,739,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,940,000 after purchasing an additional 319,544 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in OLO by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,411,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,512,000 after purchasing an additional 416,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

