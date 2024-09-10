Insider Selling: FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Insider Sells 2,983 Shares of Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) insider Heather L. Hasson sold 2,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $18,464.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,680.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FIGS Stock Performance

NYSE FIGS traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.38. 4,214,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,745,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.37 million, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 76.93 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average is $5.39. FIGS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $7.98.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $144.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.25 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FIGS

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of FIGS by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in FIGS by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in FIGS by 23.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 3.3% in the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 133,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FIGS from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

