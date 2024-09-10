Insider Selling: FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Insider Sells 2,983 Shares of Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) insider Heather L. Hasson sold 2,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $18,464.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,680.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
FIGS Stock Performance
NYSE FIGS traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.38. 4,214,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,745,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.37 million, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 76.93 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average is $5.39. FIGS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $7.98.
FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $144.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.25 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FIGS
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FIGS from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.40.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FIGS
FIGS Company Profile
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FIGS
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.