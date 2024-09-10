Insider Selling: Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) COO Sells 1,904 Shares of Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $28,693.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,759.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %

TRDA traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.72. 97,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,184. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $18.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average is $14.65. The firm has a market cap of $547.58 million, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of -0.24.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $94.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 43.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRDA. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 427.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,965 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 25.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $636,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRDA shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

