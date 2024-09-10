Insider Selling: Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Insider Sells 51,224 Shares of Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $578,318.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,658.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Certara Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:CERT traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $11.01. 751,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.50. Certara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $15.78.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $93.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Certara’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Certara by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Certara by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Certara by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Certara by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 635,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,187,000 after acquiring an additional 28,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $437,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CERT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Certara from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

