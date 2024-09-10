Insider Selling: Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Insider Sells 51,224 Shares of Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $578,318.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,658.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Certara Trading Down 4.0 %
NASDAQ:CERT traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $11.01. 751,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.50. Certara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $15.78.
Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $93.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Certara’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
CERT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Certara from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.79.
Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.
