Insider Buying: OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) COO Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) COO Anthony M. Aisquith acquired 5,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 724,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,753,873. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

OneWater Marine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.48. 79,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.35. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $35.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $25.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.57.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $542.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.20 million. OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 626,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,272,000 after purchasing an additional 19,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 581,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,365,000 after purchasing an additional 11,227 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 24,364 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 399,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Finally, Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,781,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

See Also

