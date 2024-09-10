ICON (ICX) Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges

ICON (ICX) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. ICON has a total market capitalization of $127.29 million and $2.45 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,031,850,070 coins and its circulating supply is 1,016,845,718 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,031,675,483.2194773 with 1,016,713,615.6816995 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.12116146 USD and is up 1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $1,366,532.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.