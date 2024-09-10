Hutchinson Capital Management CA Invests $17.15 Million in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,681 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $17,152,000. UnitedHealth Group makes up 3.5% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,028 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,338,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 40,767 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,761,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Invesco LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 294.9% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 36,293 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,483,000 after acquiring an additional 27,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $560.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $601.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $614.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $594.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $548.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $560.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $607.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

