Hutchinson Capital Management CA Increases Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 699,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,876,000 after purchasing an additional 59,258 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAE opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.