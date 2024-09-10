Humana’s (HUM) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $395.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 price target for the company. Baird R W raised shares of Humana to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $398.70.

Shares of Humana stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $343.94. 458,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,441. The company has a 50 day moving average of $367.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.37. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $298.61 and a fifty-two week high of $530.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.50.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in Humana by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 17.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

