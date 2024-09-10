Hedera 24 Hour Volume Tops $27.06 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for about $0.0508 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.88 billion and $27.06 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00041831 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007036 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00014280 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007223 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,962,615,236 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 36,962,615,235.646774 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05047136 USD and is up 1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 280 active market(s) with $28,311,260.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.