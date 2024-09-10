Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,137,000. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ SMH traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $218.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,489,231. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $136.10 and a 52 week high of $283.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.19.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Semiconductor ETF
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Top Stress-Free Stock Picks to Secure Your Portfolio This Fall
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Amazon Stock is a Red Hot Bargain (For Now)
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- AI Disrupts SaaS: Salesforce, Workday Navigate Industry Shift
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.