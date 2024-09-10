Head to Head Survey: BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF) & Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO)

BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) and Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

BranchOut Food has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flowers Foods has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BranchOut Food and Flowers Foods’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BranchOut Food $5.22 million 2.25 -$3.93 million ($1.40) -1.96 Flowers Foods $5.09 billion 0.97 $123.42 million $0.59 39.80

Profitability

Flowers Foods has higher revenue and earnings than BranchOut Food. BranchOut Food is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flowers Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares BranchOut Food and Flowers Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BranchOut Food -79.93% -175.74% -99.07% Flowers Foods 2.51% 18.97% 7.59%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of BranchOut Food shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of Flowers Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.5% of BranchOut Food shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Flowers Foods shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BranchOut Food and Flowers Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BranchOut Food 0 0 0 0 N/A Flowers Foods 1 3 0 0 1.75

Flowers Foods has a consensus price target of $22.75, indicating a potential downside of 3.11%. Given Flowers Foods’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Flowers Foods is more favorable than BranchOut Food.

Summary

Flowers Foods beats BranchOut Food on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BranchOut Food

BranchOut Food Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces. It also provides chocolate covered fruit items and private label products for retailers. The company was formerly known as AvoLov, LLC and changed its name to BranchOut Food Inc. in November 2021. BranchOut Food Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bend, Oregon.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc. produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names. The company distributes its products through a direct-store-delivery distribution and a warehouse delivery system, as well as operates bakeries. Its customers include national and regional restaurants, institutions and foodservice distributors, and retail in-store bakeries; wholesale distributors; mass merchandisers, supermarkets, vending outlets, and convenience stores; quick-serve chains, food wholesalers, institutions, dollar stores, and vending companies; and public health care, military commissaries, and prisons, and other governmental institutions. The company was formerly known as Flowers Industries and changed its name to Flowers Foods, Inc. in 2001. Flowers Foods, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia.

