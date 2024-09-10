HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $13.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average is $5.53. The stock has a market cap of $982.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.43. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $10.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.25 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 24.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Michael Habig sold 18,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $96,902.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 456,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,154.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,713,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 193,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 100,104 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,155,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

