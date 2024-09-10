Hasbro Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,629 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 166% compared to the typical volume of 1,366 put options.

HAS traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.25. 99,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,704. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.31 and a 200 day moving average of $59.55. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $70.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.44. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $995.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 290.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hasbro from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

