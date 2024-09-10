Guild of Guardians One Day Volume Reaches $979,412.15 (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be purchased for $0.0339 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. Guild of Guardians has a total market capitalization of $9.83 million and $979,412.15 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians’ genesis date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of 'Guardians' and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards."

