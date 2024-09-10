Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.69.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $168.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.55. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $85.15 and a 52 week high of $171.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,292.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $187,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,361,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $187,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,361,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $236,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,282,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,064 shares of company stock worth $1,782,775 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,949,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,189,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

