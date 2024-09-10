Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Trims Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,025 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,377,000 after purchasing an additional 727,185 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Intuit by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,381,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Intuit by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,850,000 after buying an additional 2,336,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 target price (up previously from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total transaction of $535,327.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,755.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total value of $535,327.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total value of $628,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,308 shares of company stock worth $25,070,676 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Stock Up 1.9 %

INTU stock opened at $626.99 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $473.56 and a twelve month high of $676.62. The stock has a market cap of $175.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.84, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $637.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $632.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

