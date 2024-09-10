Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Increases Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,030,000. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth approximately $258,471,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth approximately $210,911,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AON by 37.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,000,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,445,000 after purchasing an additional 548,563 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AON by 32.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,943,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,663,000 after purchasing an additional 471,424 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Bank of America lowered shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.27.

AON Trading Up 0.7 %

AON stock opened at $350.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $351.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $321.29 and its 200 day moving average is $309.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.