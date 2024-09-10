Grin Price Reaches $0.0306 on Top Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and $98,954.22 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.0306 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,227.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.53 or 0.00565476 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00009608 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.90 or 0.00106446 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.22 or 0.00292263 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00032119 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00035182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00084897 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

