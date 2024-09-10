Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Receives $39.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GDEN shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Golden Entertainment stock opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.89. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $890.95 million, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.23.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.34 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.79%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. 70.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

