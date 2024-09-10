Glencore (LON:GLEN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $365.15

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 365.15 ($4.78) and last traded at GBX 365.50 ($4.78), with a volume of 238481875 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 370.05 ($4.84).

Separately, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.54) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glencore has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 531.25 ($6.95).

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12,335.00, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 425.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 440.72.

In other news, insider Martin J. Gilbert bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 409 ($5.35) per share, for a total transaction of £12,270 ($16,045.51). 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

