GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) shot up 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.50 and last traded at $55.48. 778,286 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 2,565,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on GitLab from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citic Securities assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on GitLab from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.87.

The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average of $52.66.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $182.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.86 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 54.62% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other GitLab news, Director Karen Blasing sold 4,430 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $249,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,492,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other GitLab news, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $135,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,039,981.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $249,187.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,983 shares in the company, valued at $8,492,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,608 shares of company stock valued at $6,340,633 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GitLab by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in GitLab by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in GitLab by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in GitLab by 26.3% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

