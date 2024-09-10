Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Genesco Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:GCO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.77. 243,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,825. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.71 million, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 2.41. Genesco has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Trading of Genesco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,535,000 after purchasing an additional 21,686 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,179,000 after acquiring an additional 33,157 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 102,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Finally, Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter worth $5,162,000. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

