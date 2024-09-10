Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.08% from the stock’s previous close.

GATO has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC reduced their price target on Gatos Silver from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Gatos Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gatos Silver has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

NYSE GATO traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.81. The company had a trading volume of 377,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,990. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average is $10.55. Gatos Silver has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $14.45. The company has a market cap of $817.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 2.10.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 1.6% during the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,503,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,578,000 after buying an additional 54,222 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,496,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,848,000 after purchasing an additional 291,052 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the first quarter worth $17,397,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,329,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 64,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,292,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after buying an additional 80,889 shares during the last quarter. 44.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

