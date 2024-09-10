FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,026 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1,677.8% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 320 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABT. Barclays upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $116.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $202.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.65. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

