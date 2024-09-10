FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664,300 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 270.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,895,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,833 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,046,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,025,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,170,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,984,000 after purchasing an additional 755,493 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $90.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.15. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

