Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,613 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $12,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 29,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 16,639 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 27.7% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 2,103.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 45,048 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FTV opened at $72.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $87.10.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 12.65%.

FTV has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.23.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

