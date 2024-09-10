FlatQube (QUBE) Price Tops $0.0842 on Top Exchanges

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. FlatQube has a total market cap of $41.41 million and approximately $9,285.54 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlatQube token can now be bought for approximately $0.0842 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, FlatQube has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FlatQube Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.08370799 USD and is up 1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $382.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

