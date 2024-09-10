First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) is First Interstate Bank’s 3rd Largest Position

First Interstate Bank decreased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,886,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,549 shares during the quarter. First Interstate BancSystem comprises about 9.0% of First Interstate Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. First Interstate Bank owned about 4.67% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $135,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIBK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after buying an additional 63,486 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 931,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,630,000 after purchasing an additional 42,580 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,590,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,418,000 after purchasing an additional 620,682 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,914,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,878,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,584,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of FIBK opened at $29.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.82.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 74.90%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

