FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Lowers Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 633 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Netflix were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,831 shares of company stock worth $102,721,884. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $675.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $711.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $659.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $635.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $554.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.