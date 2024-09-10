Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.29.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $115.00 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $453.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

