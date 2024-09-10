Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EXR. Scotiabank increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.36.

NYSE:EXR opened at $174.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.51. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $179.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.86.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total value of $499,699.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,815,663.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,260.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total value of $499,699.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,815,663.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,323 shares of company stock worth $1,994,709. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 540.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2,760.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

