Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Evogene from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Evogene Stock Up 1.0 %

EVGN stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.41. Evogene has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 72.33% and a negative net margin of 210.26%.

Institutional Trading of Evogene

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evogene stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.22% of Evogene worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

